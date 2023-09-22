VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Motorcycle Run for Retired K9s Returns Sept 30

What happens to K9 police units when they retire? According to Joe Ambrosini from the Cape and Islands Police K9 Relief Fund, they get to live out the rest of their days as a normal dog, though vet bills can be a large challenge for their handlers. Every year, the Relief Fund hosts a Motorcycle Run to help raise funds to cover the costs, and September 30 will be no different. Registration is in-person Saturday Sept 30 9AM – 11AM, with kickstands up around 11 as riders leave Patriots Square in Dennis heading for MacMillan Pier in Provincetown.