Visiting Nurse Association Receives High Marks From Joint Commission

HYANNIS – The Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod recently received the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Home Care Accreditation in recognition of its high marks in customer care.

The Joint Commission accredits and certifies over 22,000 healthcare organizations nationwide, developing comprehensive standards alongside healthcare providers using evidence-based measures, including an unannounced onsite review as part of its grading process.

The VNA achieved high marks in numerous categories, including emergency management, infection prevention, and environment of care.

“Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod remains committed to providing the highest quality home health care, hospice and palliative care, and public health and wellness programs to our patients and caregivers on Cape Cod and the Islands,” said Ann-Marie Peckham, president of the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod.

“This voluntary accreditation reinforces our ongoing dedication to patient safety and further strengthens the community’s confidence in our organization,” she said.