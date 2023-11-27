You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wareham Crash Leaves Car Overturned in Cranberry Bog

November 27, 2023

WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department along with Wareham Fire responded to a call on Thursday, November 23, just after 12:00 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash on Maple Springs Road where the vehicle was overturned and submerged in water in a cranberry bog.

When officers arrived on the scene they observed the vehicle overturned, and a good samaritan was helping the lone occupant out of the vehicle that was upside down and taking on water.

Wareham Fire arrived on location and searched the vehicle along with the water way, and secured any potential hazards.

The operator, Alisha McGough, 31, of Wareham, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, and negligent operation.

McGough was arraigned at Wareham District Court on Friday, November 24.

