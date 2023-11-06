Wareham Police Arrest Armed Robbery Criminal Suspect

WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division along with patrol officers from the Wareham Police Department, and members of the Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit recently located and arrested Jade Enright, who had three outstanding arrest warrants for Armed Robbery while masked.

All three of the armed robberies committed occurred in Wareham in 2022.

On July 28, 2022, Wareham officers responded to 2421 Cranberry Highway, Old Navy, where a male showed a knife and stole US currency from the register.

The second was on September 28, 2022, Wareham officers responded to 2360 Cranberry Highway, Cumberland Farms, where a male showed a knife and demanded the clerk to take US currency out of the register.

Lastly on November 2, 2022, Wareham officers responded to 3065 Cranberry Highway, New England Smoke Shop, where a male showed a knife and demanded the clerk to take US currency out of the register.

Enright was arraigned at Wareham Fourth 4th District Court.

Chief Walter Correia praised the Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division and the officers involved in the investigation for their relentless pursuit of justice for violent crimes that occurred over a year ago.