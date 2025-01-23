Webinar On Vineyard Wind Further Postponed

NANTUCKET – The Town of Nantucket now says the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement will not participate in the public information webinar about last summer’s Vineyard Wind turbine failure that was scheduled for February 3rd.

Electricity production for Vineyard Wind has faced a stoppage pending federal approval since the incident which caused hazardous debris to wash ashore on the Cape and Islands.

The Bureau said it was postponing its participation due to the number of questions received and their desire to ensure an ability to provide meaningful responses.

The statement was made days before President Donald Trump took office and suspended new offshore wind energy leases.