Wellfleet Cultural Council Announces Funding For 23 Outer Cape Projects

January 7, 2025

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Cultural Council has announced grant awards for 23 local arts and culture projects, supporting a range of cultural programming that includes free music concerts, stage events, environmental and social activism, education, and historical readings.

This year’s grantees are as follows:

  • John Dennis Anderson
  • Arts PeaceMakers
  • Walter Buckingham
  • Cape Symphony
  • The Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival
  • First Congregational Church of Wellfleet
  • Fortunate Daughter
  • Friends of Herring River
  • Friends of the Wellfleet Council on Aging
  • Giocosa Chamber Music
  • The Harbor Stage Company
  • Denya LeVine
  • Outer Cape Chorale
  • Outermost Contra
  • Outermost Performing Arts Center
  • Payomet, Inc.
  • Sailor Beware
  • Sustainable Center for Agriculture Presentation and Education
  • Wellfleet Historical Society
  • Matt York

The Council reported that a strong 2024 fundraising period allowed it to raise more funds for distribution than in previous years.

To learn more about the Wellfleet Cultural Council, click here.

