Wellfleet Cultural Council Announces Funding For 23 Outer Cape Projects

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Cultural Council has announced grant awards for 23 local arts and culture projects, supporting a range of cultural programming that includes free music concerts, stage events, environmental and social activism, education, and historical readings.

This year’s grantees are as follows:

John Dennis Anderson

Arts PeaceMakers

Walter Buckingham

Cape Symphony

The Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival

First Congregational Church of Wellfleet

Fortunate Daughter

Friends of Herring River

Friends of the Wellfleet Council on Aging

Giocosa Chamber Music

The Harbor Stage Company

Denya LeVine

Outer Cape Chorale

Outermost Contra

Outermost Performing Arts Center

Payomet, Inc.

Sailor Beware

Sustainable Center for Agriculture Presentation and Education

Wellfleet Historical Society

Matt York

The Council reported that a strong 2024 fundraising period allowed it to raise more funds for distribution than in previous years.

To learn more about the Wellfleet Cultural Council, click here.