Wellfleet Cultural Council Announces Funding For 23 Outer Cape Projects

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Cultural Council has announced grant awards for 23 local arts and culture projects, supporting a range of cultural programming that includes free music concerts, stage events, environmental and social activism, education, and historical readings.
This year’s grantees are as follows:
- John Dennis Anderson
- Arts PeaceMakers
- Walter Buckingham
- Cape Symphony
- The Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival
- First Congregational Church of Wellfleet
- Fortunate Daughter
- Friends of Herring River
- Friends of the Wellfleet Council on Aging
- Giocosa Chamber Music
- The Harbor Stage Company
- Denya LeVine
- Outer Cape Chorale
- Outermost Contra
- Outermost Performing Arts Center
- Payomet, Inc.
- Sailor Beware
- Sustainable Center for Agriculture Presentation and Education
- Wellfleet Historical Society
- Matt York
The Council reported that a strong 2024 fundraising period allowed it to raise more funds for distribution than in previous years.
To learn more about the Wellfleet Cultural Council, click here.