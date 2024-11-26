West Dennis Teacher Receives Conservation Honors From Mass Audubon

WEST DENNIS – At its recent annual meeting, Mass Audubon selected five school teachers in the state to honor as its Conservation Teachers of the Year, with Regina Galt, a second-grade teacher at Ezra Baker Innovation School in West Dennis, among those awarded.

Mass Audubon, the largest nature-based organization in New England, provides $1,000 to its awardees, each chosen for their commitment to delivering top-notch environmental education to regional students.

Galt helped bring the Science of Massachusetts unit Rooted in Science: Trees! to her classroom and others and has expanded hands-on learning for her students with on-campus tree planting.

“If we’re going to address the most critical environmental issues of our time, including climate change, it’s our responsibility to ensure that children have the knowledge and skills to develop science-based solutions,” said Kris Scopinich, Mass Audubon’s Senior Director of Education and engagement.

“The teachers we recognized as building a foundation for young people to become nature advocates via meaningful programs that teach environmental and climate literacy,” he said. “We are extraordinarily grateful to these educators and others across the Commonwealth who support the integration of environmental issues into school curricula.”