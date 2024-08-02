West Nile Virus in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A West Nile virus positive mosquito sample was recently discovered in Falmouth. The Falmouth Health Department will continue to work closely with state health officials and the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project on mosquito efforts.

The sample was taken as part of routine testing in the southwest quadrant of town.

The virus is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito, manifesting with flu-like symptoms with those over 50 at higher risk of severe infection.

Officials asked residents to apply insect repellent, wear long sleeve clothing, and avoid peak mosquito hours in order to avoid mosquito bites. They also ask residents to drain any standing water which can become breeding grounds for the insect.