Whooping Cough on the Rise on Cape Cod

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials say that pertussis, also known as Whooping Cough, is on the rise across Cape Cod.

Nationwide the disease has seen a surge, with 26 cases locally this year, including the hospitalization of one young child.

“This is the worst year for pertussis in Barnstable County in a decade,” states Barnstable County Contract Epidemiologist Lea Hamner in a statement.

“Nationally, pertussis cases are six-times higher than last year, with the largest number of cases in adolescents. People need to be aware that pertussis is circulating this holiday season. Pertussis can be life threatening for young infants.”

The illness presents with symptoms resembling a mild cold, including runny nose, fever, sore throat and occasional cough that can worsen after 1 to 2 weeks.

Early antibiotic treatment can help cut down on infections as well as severity of the symptom, preventing future cases.

The following is the full statement from the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment:

