Woods Hole Film Festival Announces Lineup Ahead of Opening Night

WOODS HOLE – Cape Cod’s longest-running film festival is returning for its thirty-third iteration as the Woods Hole Film Festival announces its 2024 lineup ahead of its opening night in late July.

This year’s film festival will present 47 feature-length and 73 short-form films, chosen from a pool of almost 1,000 submissions representing a variety of genres and projects from a plethora of filmmakers hailing from 19 countries.

Screenings will be held at the Redfield and Cornelia Clapp auditoriums in Woods Hole and the Simon Center for the Arts at Falmouth Academy from Saturday, July 27, 2024, to Saturday, August 3, 2024, followed by virtual screenings from August 4-11.

The slate will include multiple narrative feature films set in New England, and 67 premiers by both new and veteran filmmakers.

Additional programming includes master classes, workshops, panel discussions, live music, and festivities.

The festival is supported by grants and sponsorships from regional entities such as the Mass Cultural Council, Woods Hole Foundation, and the Marine Biological Laboratory.

All tickets and passes can be purchased by clicking here.