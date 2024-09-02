You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Workers In Provincetown To Begin Water Main Installation On Shank Painter Road

September 2, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – The Shank Painter Road Water Main Improvement Project will begin this week on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, as construction crews begin the installation of a new water main along the roadway.

On September 9, a temporary water main will be installed to accommodate local residents and properties, who are advised to expect a brief interruption in water services during installation.

The town is also notifying residents that crews may need access to the water meters located inside homes and buildings during this time.

The work is funded by the US Department of Agriculture’s Rural Community Program, which has provided the Town’s Water Department with over $1 million in grant funding for the project, which is expected to be completed in December.

