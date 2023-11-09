Yarmouth Voters Approve Accessory Apartment Articles

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth voters have approved measures to expand housing options in the town as the region continues to struggle with year-round, affordable housing.

Voters gave the go-ahead to zoning amendments to allowing land owners to choose their tenants and rental rates.

They also approved building standards related to parking, appearance, and more.

Town officials said more accessory apartments will help prevent displacement of local residents and allow older individuals to age in place with family close by.

Voters also approved changing the name of the Board of Selectmen to the non-gendered term Select Board, as well as all other articles.