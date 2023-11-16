Christmas Wishes 2023 – Family 031

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 031 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
Family of six, two hard-working parents, struggling to juggle their time and their budget. Parent/guardian #1: Stepfather: Likes baseball, Legos, movies, doing things together with family. Parent/guardian #2: Mother: Likes music, movies, doing things together with family. Child #1: 16-year-old boy. Clothes: Size XL or 38 pants. 6 feet tall. Size XL or 1X shirts. Child #2: 11-year-old girl. Like anime, Naruto, Demon Slayer, Promise Neverland, drawing. Clothes: Size 6 pants, Medium shirts. Child #3: 10-year-old boy. Likes Pokemon cards, plays baseball, soccer and basketball, My Hero Academia, Legos. Clothes: Size 10 boys pants, Shoes: 3. Size 10/12 boys shirts. Child #4: 8-year-old girl. Likes Pokemon cards, newborn clothes for her doll, newborn baby diapers, painting her nails and kids face masks. Clothes: Size 14 girls pants, size 12/14 girls shirts.