Christmas Wishes 2023 – Family 071

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Grandmother raising granddaughter who works diligently to meet the needs of a teenage girl. The family small family has a tight bond and has settled in together following the disruption of her granddaughter’s previous unhealthy living environment. They enjoy one another’s company, and her grandmother has created the calm, safe and healthy living environment that she so badly needed. Thank you for considering helping this wonderful duo have a merry and bright holiday season. Child #1: 14 year old granddaughter would love receiving a heated hair straightener, curling iron, Marshall’s gift card, loves getting done up so Ulta/Sephora gift card and various makeup/beauty products would be very exciting, Parent/guardian #1: 78 year old grandmother would enjoy a long bathrobe size large, patriots’ gear/accessories as she is an avid fan, loves bird watching and enjoying trips to the beach with family.