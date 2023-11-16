Christmas Wishes 2023 – Family 090

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
A 20-year-old female has been experiencing an extremely difficult year transitioning to adulthood, supporting herself financially, and working and attending college part time on top of managing therapy appointments to address depression and trauma. The client does not have much natural support or family close by. As this person supports herself financially, any help would be greatly appreciated! Client #1: 20-year-old female. Could use a gift cards or visa card for groceries, Sephora, Ulta, and Target, TJ Maxx or Marshalls. Would love self-care items, a weighted blanket, fidgets, or any type of stress relief items.