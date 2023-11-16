Christmas Wishes 2023 – Family 125

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 125 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
Single mom who recently graduated from college and is working in the healthcare field. They have struggled immensely with housing and food instability for a few years, recently losing their housing. Mom has just found a new place to move to but with 1st, last and security, Christmas will not be happening for this family. Her daughter loves all things teenage girl. Clothes, makeup, and beauty. She also loves reading. Child #1, female age 13 would love any gift cards to local stores. A gift card to Barnes and Noble, Ulta or any clothing store would be a huge help. Mom needs clothing for work and needs a gift card to Work N' Gear or a Visa type gift card. She also needs gift cards for groceries and gasoline.