A&B DW charges filed after fight outside Embargo night club in Hyannis Saturday

HYANNIS – Charges were filed and the investigation after a fight outside the Embargo night club on Main Street about 12:25 AM Saturday where a bouncer was allegedly hit over the head with a glass.

In a police report obtained by CWN, Barnstable Police Ptl. Kevin Shaw says he responded to to a radio call for a disturbance between Embargo staff and patrons. The patrons were reported to have left the area in a gray Toyota Highlander. Embargo management showed police surveillance video which Ptl. Shaw says clearly showed the fight and a male wearing a jacket with a distinctive white stripe and a hat “swinging his at the bouncer’s (name redacted by CWN) with an object in his hand.

Minutes later, Ptl. Peter Ginnetty reported observing a vehicle fitting the description. Ginnetty wrote that the vehicle had no rear taillights. The vehicle was stopped at Bearse’s Way and Quaker Road. At this time Ptl. Chasson observed the right rear passenger (the report later identifies that passenger as Killian Roberto Cortes Pinilla [with additional information redacted]) kept reaching to his right. Police told him to stop doing this at which time he put his hands on his knees. It was observed that Cortes (Pinillas) was bleeding profusely from his right hand. Hyannis rescue was called to treat the injury. Officers then noted that Cortes (Pinilla) was wearing a black jacket with white stripe that matched the description of the alleged assailant at Embargo.

Officers assisted the driver, Ali David Domingo Mendez of New York City, in setting his lights correctly and issued him a verbal warning. Barnstable Police identified the right front passenger as Hurquides Leonides Dominguez Mendez who produced a Mexico ID card. The left rear passenger was identified as Sebastian Ramirez Gonzalez who produced a Republic of Columbia ID card.

Cortes (Pinilla) [right] was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon to wit glass.