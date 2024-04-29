Ground Broken On Housing Development North Of Canal

BOURNE – Construction has started on a new affordable housing complex in Bourne.

The development is a partnership between the nonprofit Preservation Of Affordable Housing and the Cape Cod Housing Assistance Corporation. The three-story, 42-unit Cape View Way apartments are located near the Sagamore Beach fire station.

The development was approved by the Bourne Zoning Board of Appeals in 2022.

In addition to ARPA and other funding from state and federal resources, the project secured $12 million from Rockland Trust, which said it was honored to help fill the gap for affordable rental opportunities in the community.

There will be a local preference in the lottery used to select renters for initial occupancy. Cape View Way is set to open in 2025.

“The 42 units at Cape View Way will make a life-changing difference for dozens of Cape Cod families and individuals,” said Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta. “Cape View Way is an example of how partners can combine their strengths to create safe, stable housing. Working together, we can take steps to address the region’s protracted housing crisis.”

More information can be found on the Housing Assistance Corporation website.