Nip Ban To Go Into Effect In Martha's Vineyard

Nip Ban To Go Into Effect In Martha’s Vineyard

April 26, 2024

EDGARTOWN – Miniature liquor bottles, or “nips,” will no longer be sold at stores in Martha’s Vineyard next week as the May 1 Ban approved by voters goes into effect.

Voters in Oak Bluffs and Edgartown made the decision last April to ban the bottles, citing environmental concerns regarding pollution as bottles were found littered in various public spaces, as well as social concerns.

Martha’s Vineyard joins island neighbor Nantucket and numerous regional Cape municipalities including Falmouth and Mashpee in enacting bans on nips as part of a broad effort to keep regional roads, trails, and beaches clean, with many towns banning single-use plastics such as plastic water bottles.

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


