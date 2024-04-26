Falmouth Select Board Approves Main Street Housing Project

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board recently announced that it has approved a $1,875,000 grant to developer the Valle Group to build an affordable year-round rental housing unit on 464 Main Street, just adjacent to New Peking Palace.

The mixed-use space will feature 15 income-restricted one and two-bedroom units, as Falmouth and other Cape municipalities work to increase affordable inventories in the region.

The site is conveniently located, taking over the plot that used to house Paul’s Precision Auto Shop in a hub of local business with a short walk to public transportation stops.

Valle Group says the project is expected to be completed by July 2025.