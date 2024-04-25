Gosnold Island Designated As A “Green Community”

BOSTON – Governor Healey’s administration has designed four new “green communities” in Massachusetts, including the Dukes County town of Gosnold.

So-called Green Communities are committed to reducing municipal energy consumption by twenty percent within five years.

Since the program’s inception in 2009, the Department of Energy Resources has awarded more than 177-million dollars in grant funding. Out of the commonwealth’s 351 cities and towns, there are now 295 of them which hold a Green Communities designation.

“We are so proud to welcome Gosnold, Leyden, Newbury, and Peabody as our newest Green Communities, and to provide funding that helps stretch municipal budgets as communities fight climate change at the local level,” said DOER Commissioner Elizabeth Mahony. “When our cities and towns decrease emissions from their buildings and fleets, they create more affordable, healthful places to live and work while helping accelerate Massachusetts’ clean energy transition.”