Barnstable Highlights Busy Slate Of July Fourth Programming

BARNSTABLE – As summer approaches, the Town of Barnstable is highlighting a slew of events for the upcoming Fourth of July.

Headlining events include parades in Barnstable Village, Centerville, and Cotuit, and a mini-marathon and Boat Parade in Hyannis Port starting with the sending off of patriotic floats in Barnstable Village at 9 am on Thursday, July 4.

Downtown Hyannis will feature live music popups all along Main Street beginning at 4 pm and a “Jy4July” performance and celebration by the Cape Symphony at Aselton Memorial Park starting at 7:30 pm.

Child-friendly activities will be present during the downtown festivities, including an Outdoor Play Oasis at the Hyannis Public Library and popup programs at the Guyer Barn overseen by the Cultural Center of Cape Cod.

Volunteers are needed throughout the day and residents are encouraged to sign up to support the event.