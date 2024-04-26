MassDOT Holds Virtual Meeting On New Cape Cod Bridges

BOURNE – There could be big changes to driving on and off Cape Cod in the next decade.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation held a virtual meeting on Thursday to update the public about the effort to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.

The leadoff topic was funding. MassDOT says $372 million in grant money has been secured for replacing the Sagamore Bridge, which is happening before the Bourne Bridge. The state has committed $700 million in bonds, while they advocate for another $1 billion from the feds to meet the Sagamore replacement price tag of $2.1 billion.

The new Sagamore Bridge is expected to be completed in 2034. When it opens, drivers will have three lanes going in either direction, significantly wider space than they’re currently afforded.

A design has not been finalized, but MassDOT on Thursday shared a concept drawing of a “network tie bridge” which would look similar to existing infrastructure for drivers as they approach.