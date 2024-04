From water quality to the future of transportation, the Big Blue Conference by the Cape Cod Blue Economy Foundation will highlight everything the Cape is facing in the coming years on April 30 and May 1. Hosted by the Cape Cod Gateway Airport, organizer of the event and Economic Development Officer for the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Katy Acheson says the second-of-its-kind conference will help shape conversations to come on big topics. For more on the Foundation, check out bluecapecod.org.