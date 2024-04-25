You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown To Hold Annual Town Election In Mid May

Provincetown To Hold Annual Town Election In Mid May

April 25, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown will hold its Annual Town Election in the Town Hall Auditorium on Tuesday, May 14.

Set to occur from 7 am to 7 pm, voters will find numerous officers on the ballot such as the Town Moderator, a Select Board position, and Library Trustees, as well as a pair of ballot questions related to town funding projects including additional funding for the Provincetown School Early Learning Center during the next fiscal year.

The deadline to register to vote is Friday, May 3, at noon.

For more information or to view a sample ballot, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 