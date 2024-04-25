Provincetown To Hold Annual Town Election In Mid May

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown will hold its Annual Town Election in the Town Hall Auditorium on Tuesday, May 14.

Set to occur from 7 am to 7 pm, voters will find numerous officers on the ballot such as the Town Moderator, a Select Board position, and Library Trustees, as well as a pair of ballot questions related to town funding projects including additional funding for the Provincetown School Early Learning Center during the next fiscal year.

The deadline to register to vote is Friday, May 3, at noon.

For more information or to view a sample ballot, click here.