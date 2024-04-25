VIDEO: Watch Mother and Calf Pair in Cape Cod Bay as State Honors “Right Whale Day” this Week

Check out this new footage of a mother and calf pair in Cape Cod Bay from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution as whale season for the region ramps up!

Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch reported around 30 North Atlantic right whales in and around Provincetown Harbor recently. The figure makes up almost 10 percent of the total remaining critically endangered right whales, with a population of around 350.

The whales come to Cape Cod every year to feed and raise their young, and also pose a rare opportunity for whale watchers and scientists alike. Meanwhile, April 24 is Right Whale Day, established last year.

State and New England Aquarium officials say it’s a day to educate the public about the plight of the endangered species, including potential “ropeless” fishing gear and other conservation-focused technologies.