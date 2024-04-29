Yarmouth Town Meeting At New D-Y School

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Yarmouth’s annual town meeting is taking place on Tuesday.

It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate School on Station Avenue, which opened last year.

One of the articles provides funding for continued maintenance of the former Mattacheese Middle School, which was recently turned over to the town as part of a consolidation plan which led to the opening of the new Intermediate School. The Yarmouth Board of Selectmen has appointed a study committee to determine the future uses for the property.

Another article is a compensation and classification review for the wages of public employees in the town, a process that has not been done in over a decade, according to Town Administrator Robert Whritenour. He says Yarmouth’s wage schedules don’t match up with neighboring communities, which can make it difficult to retain and recruit high-quality employees.

A new town seal is also going to be proposed for voter consideration.

For the full warrant, visit the Yarmouth Town Meeting page.