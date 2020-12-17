Updated 4 PM: Afternoon storm update: Large tree down in Provincetown, some flooding in Sandwich, outage in Falmouth



PROVINCETOWN – The storm is winding down across the Cape. Preciptiation has turned back to snow and ocean affect snow may accumulate 1-3 inches.



In Provincetown shortly before 2 PM, a large tree came down on Bradford Street in the far east end of town. The tree landed on a shed type building and two cars. No injuries were reported. Officials were concerned about wires taken down but it was quickly determined the wires were phone and cable-not electrical. DPW officials were working to remove the tree debris from the street which was closed after the incident.

Sandwich Fire reported Dewey Avenue (pictured) flooded, Route 6A in area of Hammond Road was also flooding with high tide. Floodign was also reported on River Street, Jones Lane and Foster Road at Salt Marsh Road.

Eversource was reporting 600 customers without power in Falmouth.