Apparent electrical issue causes smoke in Eastham house

EASTHAM – Firefighters responded to a possible house fire on State Highway (Route 6) just north of the Orleans Rotary shortly before 9 AM Saturday. An apparent electrical issue caused some smoke and brought a request for response from Eversource and a wiring inspector. One lane of traffic going toward the rotary was blocked while firefighters assessed the situation. The Red Cross was notified to provide temporary shelter for the residents of the home. Further details were not immediately available.