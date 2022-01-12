HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing man. Kelsco Porter Jr. was last seen on Saturday. He was supposed to be going to as movie at the Cape Cod Mall. He was last seen at 6 PM Saturday heading toward the movie. Porter is described as a 17-year-old black male, 5’10” tall and 150 lbs. He has dark brown/black hair and brown eyes. He may be in the Yarmouth or Barnstable area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Barnstable Police Department dispatch at 508-775-0387.
Barnstable Police seek missing man
January 12, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Medicare Limits Coverage of $28,000-a-Year Alzheimer’s Drug
- First North Atlantic Right Whale Spotted In Region As Seasonal Survey Begins
- YMCA Cape Cod Elects New Board Members, Officers
- Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod CEO Recognized By Regional Publication Honoring Women Bankers
- Cape Cod Foundation Reports $100 Million in Assets After Year of Continued Growth
- Massachusetts Orders 26 Million Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Tests
- Rollins is 1st Black Woman to be Massachusetts’ US Attorney
- Lawmakers Highlight Cape Cod’s First Stop-the-Spread Site
- Cape Cod Healthcare Updates Visitor Policy Amid COVID Increases
- Dukes County Sheriff to Run for Re-Election
- As Temperatures Drop, Safety Officials Urge Caution
- Massachusetts Unveils Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Card Option
- Massachusetts School Mask Requirement Extended to Feb. 28