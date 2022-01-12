Barnstable Police seek missing man

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a missing man. Kelsco Porter Jr. was last seen on Saturday. He was supposed to be going to as movie at the Cape Cod Mall. He was last seen at 6 PM Saturday heading toward the movie. Porter is described as a 17-year-old black male, 5’10” tall and 150 lbs. He has dark brown/black hair and brown eyes. He may be in the Yarmouth or Barnstable area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Barnstable Police Department dispatch at 508-775-0387.