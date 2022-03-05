HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police are looking for your assistance in identifying the two individuals in these pictures. They are persons of interest in an ongoing larceny investigation at the Cape Cod Mall. If you recognize either of these individuals we ask that you call Officer Lorne Fellows or Officer Michael Puntonio at 508-778-3874.
Barnstable Police seek people of interest in larceny incident at Cape Cod Mall
March 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
