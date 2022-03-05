You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police seek people of interest in larceny incident at Cape Cod Mall

Barnstable Police seek people of interest in larceny incident at Cape Cod Mall

March 5, 2022


HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police are looking for your assistance in identifying the two individuals in these pictures. They are persons of interest in an ongoing larceny investigation at the Cape Cod Mall. If you recognize either of these individuals we ask that you call Officer Lorne Fellows or Officer Michael Puntonio at 508-778-3874.

