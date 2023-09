HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police are looking for assistance in identifying the below person of interest in regards to this stolen motor vehicle. The above vehicle (Black Honda Odyssey van) was stolen from the CVS on North Street in Hyannis on the evening of September 5, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the location of this vehicle or the identification of this person of interest (below) please contact Barnstable Police at 508-775-0387 or Detective Botsford at 508-322-1089.