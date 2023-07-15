Big Nick’s Ride For The Fallen to be held Sunday

YARMOUTH – The 14th Annual Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Memorial Motorcycle Ride will occur on Sunday, July 16, 2023, starting at 9:00AM at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office—right across from our Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

This special event is named in memory of United States Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos who was killed in combat during Operation Strike of the Sword on July 23, 2009, in Afghanistan and will honor and remember the lives of the 16 fallen Americans with ties to Cape Cod who lost their lives in service to our great Nation since the Attack on America on September 11, 2001.

This is the largest Memorial Motorcycle Ride on the Cape and Islands—with over 1,000 Motorcyclists participating from all over America and everyone is encouraged to show their love and support along the route.

We look forward to this very special and emotional event and thank all those who have served and defended our great nation all over the Globe.

Please join us for Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen XIV on Sunday, July 16, 2023!

The Cape Cod Fallen 16:

US Army Staff Sergeant Alicia A. Birchett of MashpeeUS Army Private First-Class Paul E. Conlon of MashpeeUS Navy Captain Gerald F. DeConto of SandwichUS Army Sergeant Alexander H. Fuller of BarnstableUS Army Sergeant Matthew R. Gallagher of FalmouthUS Navy SEAL Kevin A. Houston of BarnstableUS Marine Captain Eric A. Jones of MashpeeUS Marine Corps Private First-Class Becket Kiernan of FalmouthUS Marine Private First Class Daniel A.C. McGuire of MashpeeUS Army Sergeant Matthew A. Pucino of BourneUS Army Staff Sergeant Stephen A. Sprague of YarmouthUS Army Private First-Class Clinton E. Springer II of BourneUS Army Sergeant Zachary D. Tellier of FalmouthUS Army Sergeant Mark R. Vecchione of EasthamUS Navy Commander Francis T Williams of SandwichUS Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos of Yarmouth

Ride Route

Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office to MacArthur Boulevard to Sandwich Road along the Cape Cod Canal to Route 6A through Bourne, Sandwich, Barnstable, and Yarmouth to Setucket Road to North Dennis Road over the US Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos Veterans Memorial Overpass to North Main Street to Station Avenue through the front driveway of Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School and ending at Sea Dog Restaurant on Station Avenue and Whites Path in Yarmouth

For more information, please visit www.BigNicksRide.org or email Gold Star Father Steven G. Xiarhos at [email protected]