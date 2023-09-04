You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat falls off trailer on Bass River Bridge

Boat falls off trailer on Bass River Bridge

September 4, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

DENNIS – A boat came off its trailer on the Dennis side of the Bass River Bridge about 6:30 PM Monday. One lane was blocked tying up traffic until the boat could be removed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

