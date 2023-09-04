DENNIS – A boat came off its trailer on the Dennis side of the Bass River Bridge about 6:30 PM Monday. One lane was blocked tying up traffic until the boat could be removed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Boat falls off trailer on Bass River Bridge
September 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
