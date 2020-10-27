You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat falls off trailer snarling Route 6 westbound in Sandwich

Boat falls off trailer snarling Route 6 westbound in Sandwich

October 27, 2020

SANDWICH – A boat fell off a trailer onto Route 6 in Sandwich shortly after 12:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened westbound past exit 2. Traffic was heavily backed up as only one lane was open. State Police called a heavy tow to clear the approximately 23-foot boat from the scene.

