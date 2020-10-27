SANDWICH – A boat fell off a trailer onto Route 6 in Sandwich shortly after 12:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened westbound past exit 2. Traffic was heavily backed up as only one lane was open. State Police called a heavy tow to clear the approximately 23-foot boat from the scene.
Boat falls off trailer snarling Route 6 westbound in Sandwich
October 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Baker: Surge in New Virus Cases Driven by People Under 30
- Man Charged in Burning of Ballot Drop Box in Boston
- World Shares Slip After Wall Street’s Worst Day in a Month
- Biden Goes On Offense in Georgia while Trump Targets Midwest
- AAA Recognizes Distracted Driving Awareness Month
- Parents Supporting Parents Helps Families Dealing with Addiction
- Baker Awards $105.7 Million to Affordable Housing
- New Solar Projects Save Energy Costs Across Cape
- Reminder: Voters Cannot Submit Ballots Via Text
- Yarmouth Seeking Ideas for Future Community Vision
- Bourne Bridge to Undergo Maintenance Work on Tuesday
- New Massachusetts COVID Cases Surpass 1,000 for 3rd Day
- Man Charged in Burning of Ballot Drop Box in Boston