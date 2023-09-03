You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat hits rocks in Cape Cod Canal

Boat hits rocks in Cape Cod Canal

September 3, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A boat reportedly struck the rocks in the Cape Cod Canal late Sunday morning. It happened west of the Sagamore Bridge. There were no injuries on the 20 foot lobster boat. Officials from Bourne, the Coast Guard and the Army Corps on Engineers were on scene checking for any fuel leaking and investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 