You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Body located at Scusset Beach State Reservation in Bourne; no foul play suspected

Body located at Scusset Beach State Reservation in Bourne; no foul play suspected

October 16, 2023


BOURNE – Shortly before midnight yesterday Massachusetts State Police Troopers investigated a vehicle found abandoned at Scusset Beach State Reservation in Bourne. A subsequent search of the area by MSP Troopers, DCR personnel, and members of the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department led to the discovery of a deceased male, believed to be connected to the abandoned vehicle, at the Sagamore Hill area of the Scusset Beach reservation.

Preliminary investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section has thus far found no evidence of foul play.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 