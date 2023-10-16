Body located at Scusset Beach State Reservation in Bourne; no foul play suspected



BOURNE – Shortly before midnight yesterday Massachusetts State Police Troopers investigated a vehicle found abandoned at Scusset Beach State Reservation in Bourne. A subsequent search of the area by MSP Troopers, DCR personnel, and members of the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department led to the discovery of a deceased male, believed to be connected to the abandoned vehicle, at the Sagamore Hill area of the Scusset Beach reservation.

Preliminary investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section has thus far found no evidence of foul play.