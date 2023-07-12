DENNIS – Officials recovered a body from the water in Dennis around 5:45 PM. Emergency officials responded to the scene off Starboard Way. Further details were not immediately available.
Body recovered from water in Dennis
July 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
