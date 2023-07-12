You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Body recovered from water in Dennis

Body recovered from water in Dennis

July 12, 2023

DENNIS – Officials recovered a body from the water in Dennis around 5:45 PM. Emergency officials responded to the scene off Starboard Way. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 