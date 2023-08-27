You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne Police investigating car vs pole crash

August 27, 2023

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – A Ford Escape collided with a pole on County Road in Bourne late Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for a time as the utility pole was damaged. Bourne Police, who are investigating the crash, report the roadway has reopened.

