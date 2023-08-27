BOURNE – A Ford Escape collided with a pole on County Road in Bourne late Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for a time as the utility pole was damaged. Bourne Police, who are investigating the crash, report the roadway has reopened.
Bourne Police investigating car vs pole crash
August 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
