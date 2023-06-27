Breaking: 16-year-old Hyannis juvenile arrested in connection with Craigville Beach and Main St. Hyannis shootings

HYANNIS – At approximately 8:30 PM on May 27th, Barnstable Police were called to the Craigville Beach parking lot in Centerville regarding shots fired. During the incident, two males were shot at while they were parked in the beach parking lot. One victim sustained minor injuries from broken glass. During the investigation, several key pieces of evidence, including video surveillance, were recovered by detectives.

At approximately 4:30 PM, on Sunday June 25th 2023, Barnstable Police responded to the area of Main St. and High School Rd. in Hyannis for reported gun shots. Upon arrival officers located a male that had been shot in the legs. The victim was treated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital and later flown to a Boston area hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

During Sunday’s investigation, a damaged vehicle was located nearby that had apparently fled the shooting scene and crashed into two uninvolved vehicles. The accident disabled the suspect vehicle and the two suspects fled the area on foot. Once again, investigators were able to secure key pieces of evidence, including video surveillance, that assisted them in determining that each incident was not a random act of violence. Further investigation revealed that a 16-year-old Hyannis juvenile was directly involved in both shootings.

The 16-year-old juvenile was arrested in Yarmouth at 1:20 AM this morning. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable Juvenile Court today on charges that include 2 Counts of Assault to Murder with a Firearm, Assault and Battery with a Firearm, and Accessory Before and After the Fact. The Barnstable Police Department is working with numerous Cape Cod Police Departments, the Massachusetts State Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office to locate and arrest the other individuals involved in both incidents. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Detective Kyle Phelan at 508-778-3874 or [email protected].

Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN