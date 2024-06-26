Breaking: Barnstable Police investigating reported stabbing at traffic crash scene

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police and Hyannis Fire responded to a traffic crash on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Walton Avenue shortly after 7 PM Wednesday. While enroute police received a report of a person stabbed at the same location. A victim was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported chest wound. It is not clear if the stabbing is related to the traffic collision. Route 28 was closed at Bearse’s Way while the scene was worked and investigated.

CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.