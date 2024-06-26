HYANNIS – Barnstable Police and Hyannis Fire responded to a traffic crash on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Walton Avenue shortly after 7 PM Wednesday. While enroute police received a report of a person stabbed at the same location. A victim was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported chest wound. It is not clear if the stabbing is related to the traffic collision. Route 28 was closed at Bearse’s Way while the scene was worked and investigated.
CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.
Breaking: Barnstable Police investigating reported stabbing at traffic crash scene
June 26, 2024
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police and Hyannis Fire responded to a traffic crash on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Walton Avenue shortly after 7 PM Wednesday. While enroute police received a report of a person stabbed at the same location. A victim was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported chest wound. It is not clear if the stabbing is related to the traffic collision. Route 28 was closed at Bearse’s Way while the scene was worked and investigated.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Provincetown Beaches Open After Bacteria Tests
- Brewster To Close Sections Of Long Pond Road For Road Repairs
- Provincetown Closes Beaches Due To Elevated Bacteria Levels
- LISTEN: New Housing Bill with Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr
- McClennen Resigns from Orleans Committees
- Barnstable County Commissioners Authorize Grants Battling Regional Homelessness
- Senate $5.2 Billion Housing Bill Unveiled
- NOAA Announces Final Incidental Take Regulations For New England Wind
- Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Hires New Superintendent
- Algal Bloom Reported At Pilgrim Lake In Orleans
- Car Fire On Bourne Bridge Rotary Halts Bridge Traffic
- Buzzards Bay Coalition Cancels Swim
- State House Passes Maternal Health Care Bill Expanding Non-Hospital Childbirth Options