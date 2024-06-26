You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Barnstable Police investigating reported stabbing at traffic crash scene

Breaking: Barnstable Police investigating reported stabbing at traffic crash scene

June 26, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police and Hyannis Fire responded to a traffic crash on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Walton Avenue shortly after 7 PM Wednesday. While enroute police received a report of a person stabbed at the same location. A victim was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with a reported chest wound. It is not clear if the stabbing is related to the traffic collision. Route 28 was closed at Bearse’s Way while the scene was worked and investigated.
CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 