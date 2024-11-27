CHATHAM – A car reportedly crashed completely into a building in Chatham. The incident happened at Larry’s P.X. Restaurant in the Shop Ahoy plaza on Main Street (Route 28) near Barn Hill Road. Two people were injured in the crash. One of the victims was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was called to shore up the building so the vehicle could be removed. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Car crashes into building in Chatham
November 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
