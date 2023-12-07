DENNIS PORT – A car reportedly crashed into a motel in Dennis Port shortly before 10 AM Thursday. The incident happened at the Jonathan Edwards Motel on Main Street (Route 28). A Nissan Sentra appeared to have backed into the structure. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. No one in the motel was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage that reportedly affected two units at the complex. The Red Cross was called to assist several displaced occupants with temporary shelter. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Breaking: Car crashes into Dennis Port motel
December 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
