YARMOUTH PORT – A car reportedly crashed into the restaurant at the Old Yarmouth Inn on Route 6A shortly before 5 PM. The driver of the Cadillac sedan was evaluated by EMTs. No one in the restaurant was injured. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Driver evaluated after car crashes into Yarmouth Port restaurant
August 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League Wrap Up with Director of Public Relations Michael Lane
- Sunday Journal – Sharks, Climate Change and Tourism with Professor Mariah Tinger
- Sunday Journal – What it’s like on the Front Lines of Disaster with the Massachusetts Red Cross
- Cape Cod Events to Alter Steamship Authority Schedules
- Barnstable County Commissioners Oppose Nuclear Power Station Wastewater Discharge
- PHOTOS & VIDEO: Two Critically Endangered Sea Turtles Released Off Cape Cod
- Over 50,000 Fans Attended Cape League Playoffs
- LISTEN: Falmouth Road Race Returns for 51st Iteration
- Missing Line the Cause of Loose Steamship Authority Ferry
- Yarmouth Allocates $140,000 in Funding for Tourism Promotion
- Cape Cod Commission Evaluating Broadband Speed
- Massachusetts Trying to Jump-Start Effort to Replace Cape Cod Bridges
- Duffy Health Center Expands Outreach With Mobile Unit