Driver evaluated after car crashes into Yarmouth Port restaurant

August 18, 2023



YARMOUTH PORT – A car reportedly crashed into the restaurant at the Old Yarmouth Inn on Route 6A shortly before 5 PM. The driver of the Cadillac sedan was evaluated by EMTs. No one in the restaurant was injured. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

