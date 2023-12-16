BREWSTER – A fully involved structure fire was reported in Brewster about 7 PM Friday. The fire was reported at 1990 Main Street (Route 6A), the Kinlin Grover Real Estate office building. Firefighters took a defensive stance fighting the flames from the the outside. A second alarm brought in mutual aid from surrounding towns to the scene and to cover empty fire stations. Route 6A was closed in the area and motorists were urged to avoid the area. By 8:30 PM, most of the flames had been knocked down. The State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.
Breaking: Fully involved structure fire reported in Brewster
December 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
