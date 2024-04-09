Large fire reported on Great Western Road in Dennis





DENNIS – Firefighters from several towns were responding to a fire in a large commercial building in Dennis. The call at 296 Great Western Road came in just before 11 AM Tuesday. First arriving units reported heavy flames visible from the structure. A second alarm was struck to bring additional apparatus and manpower to the scene. By noon the fire was under control. The State Fire Marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN