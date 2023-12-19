Breaking: Major crash closes Route 28 between Airport Rotary and Walton Avenue





HYANNIS – A major traffic crash has shutdown a section of Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Hyannis. According to reports, a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority minibus lost control and struck a utility pole before crashing into a building. A gas line was apparently struck and poles and wires were damaged. One person was evaluated by EMTs. Motorists were urged to use alternate routes as Route 28 was closed between the Airport Rotary and Walton Avenue.



Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN