Breaking: Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Bourne

November 10, 2023

BOURNE – A man was reportedly stabbed in Bourne shortly after 11 PM Friday. Officials rushed to a residence in the 300 block of Old Plymouth Road in the Sagamore Beach section of town. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center in Boston. Bourne Police along with State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

