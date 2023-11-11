BOURNE – A man was reportedly stabbed in Bourne shortly after 11 PM Friday. Officials rushed to a residence in the 300 block of Old Plymouth Road in the Sagamore Beach section of town. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center in Boston. Bourne Police along with State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.
Breaking: Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Bourne
November 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
