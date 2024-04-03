You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / BREAKING: Natural gas leak closes Great Western Road in Dennis

BREAKING: Natural gas leak closes Great Western Road in Dennis

April 3, 2024

Dennis Police/CWN

DENNIS – A natural gas leak was reported in Dennis shortly before 8:30 AM Tuesday. A construction crew reportedly struck a gas main on Great Western Road at South Gages Way. Great Western Road was closed in the area. National Grid was working to make repairs. Motorists should avoid the area.

