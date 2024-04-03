DENNIS – A natural gas leak was reported in Dennis shortly before 8:30 AM Tuesday. A construction crew reportedly struck a gas main on Great Western Road at South Gages Way. Great Western Road was closed in the area. National Grid was working to make repairs. Motorists should avoid the area.
BREAKING: Natural gas leak closes Great Western Road in Dennis
April 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- WATCH: Three Dolphins Rescued and Released off Provincetown
- VIDEO: Republican Chris Lauzon Running for Cape and Islands State Senate
- Official Start Of “Lease To Locals” In Provincetown
- Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees for Winds, Coastal Flooding Possible
- VIDEO: Democrat Julian Cyr on Re-Election for Cape and Islands State Senate Seat
- HAC Planning Family Shelter Efforts in Dennis
- Clean Energy Siting And Permitting Recommendations Made By State Commission
- Lawmakers Debating Solutions to Strained Shelter System
- Mayflower II Scheduled To Voyage Back To Plymouth
- US Army Corps Of Engineers To Perform Overnight Work On Bourne Bridge
- Truro Taking Management Bids for Highland Links Golf Course
- VIDEO: New England Aquarium Reacts to New Tech Notifying Vessels Speeding in Whale Zones
- New Massachusetts Partnership To Focus On Youth Sports Betting