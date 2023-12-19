HYANNIS – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Hyannis around 4:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Main Street by Pleasant Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. Main Street was closed between Yarmouth Road and Center Street. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Hyannis
December 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
